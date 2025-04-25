Knies scored a goal in Thursday's 3-2 overtime win over the Senators.

His goal came when Knies fired a centering pass toward the net that deflected off Shane Pinto's skate in front and trickled over the goal line on the power play. It was his second goal this postseason; both snipes came on the power play. Knies has looked sharp this postseason, but we'd like to see him fire the puck a bit more. He has just four shots in three games.