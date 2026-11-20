Knies scored a power-play goal on four shots, dished two assists, added four hits and went plus-3 in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Blue Jackets.

Knies has started to get back on track with three goals and four assists over his last seven outings. This was his first multi-point effort since Opening Night. The 24-year-old winger is up to five goals, seven helpers, 35 shots on net, 38 hits and a minus-1 rating across 20 appearances this season. He'll continue to see top-six minutes and should settle in as one of the Blue Jackets' more reliable forwards.