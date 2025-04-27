Knies scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa in Game 4.
It was his third goal of the postseason. Knies bulled his way through two defenders after chipping the puck through them, and he broke in on Linus Ullmark and finished a deke over the netminder's blocker. Knies has three goals, six shots and seven hits in four games this postseason.
More News
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Another power-play snipe•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Tacks on power-play goal•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Helps on first and last goals•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Bags second career hat trick•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Registers helper Saturday•
-
Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Earns two points in win•