Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Knies scored a goal in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to Ottawa in Game 4.

It was his third goal of the postseason. Knies bulled his way through two defenders after chipping the puck through them, and he broke in on Linus Ullmark and finished a deke over the netminder's blocker. Knies has three goals, six shots and seven hits in four games this postseason.

More News