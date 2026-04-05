Maple Leafs' Matthew Knies: Big four-point explosion
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Knies had two goals and two assists in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Kings on Saturday.
Knies' second goal tied the game 6-6 and forced overtime. The assists were his first in nine games and came on the power play. Knies has five goals, two assists and 12 hits in his last six games. Overall, he has 64 points, including 23 snipes, and 146 hits in 74 games this season.
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