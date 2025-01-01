Knies' goal drought stands at eight games after he was held off the score sheet Tuesday in a 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Knies appeared to have snapped the slump early in the second period, but New York used a coach's challenge for goalie interference, and the call on the ice was overturned. Knies still seems to have coach Craig Berube's trust, as he plays mostly on one of the top two lines and gets first-unit power-play time. And he continues to lay hits. Knies, more than any other Leaf, might be the most affected by the absence of center Auston Matthews (upper body). His game is developing, but he still can't carry a line on his own.