Pacioretty tallied an assist, a plus-1 rating and two shots during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Capitals.

Pacioretty found Simon Benoit at the point who directed a shot close enough for John Tavares to tip in to open the scoring for the Maple Leafs. The 36-year-old winger has helpers in consecutive games and is currently enjoying a prime assignment on the top line alongside John Tavares and Mitch Marner. Needless to say, Pacioretty could have some solid fantasy upside if he can hang onto such a prominent role once Auston Matthews (upper body) returns and is worth fantasy managers keeping an eye on.