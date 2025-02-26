Now Playing

Pacioretty (undisclosed) looked good during Wednesday's practice and is likely to return Friday versus the Rangers, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Pacioretty hasn't been in the Leafs' lineup since Feb. 8 due to the injury. He has five goals, 13 points and 105 hits in 37 appearances in 2024-25. If he plays Friday, it will probably be in a middle-six capacity.

