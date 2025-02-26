Pacioretty (undisclosed) looked good during Wednesday's practice and is likely to return Friday versus the Rangers, per Mark Masters of TSN.

Pacioretty hasn't been in the Leafs' lineup since Feb. 8 due to the injury. He has five goals, 13 points and 105 hits in 37 appearances in 2024-25. If he plays Friday, it will probably be in a middle-six capacity.