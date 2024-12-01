Nylander scored an empty-net goal on four shots and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Lightning.

Nylander ended November with seven goals and six assists over 12 appearances. The 28-year-old put a bow on the month and Saturday's win with an empty-netter set up by Auston Matthews, who returned from an upper-body injury. Nylander is just fine on his own, but getting a talented teammate back should elevate his offense another step. For the season, Nylander has 15 goals, 10 assists, 83 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating over 23 appearances.