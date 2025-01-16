McDavid scored twice on three shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Wednesday's 5-3 win over the Wild.

McDavid has four goals and four assists over his last five contests. The center's first goal, a power-play marker, tied the game at 2-2 late in the first period, and he added an insurance tally in the third. McDavid getting his goal-scoring touch back is massive -- he didn't score over a seven-game span between Dec. 21 and Jan. 4. Overall, the superstar is at 19 goals, 62 points (19 on the power play), 127 shots on net and a plus-12 rating through 41 appearances.