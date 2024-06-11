Nurse, who reportedly suffered a hip injury in Game 2 on Monday, is still being evaluated. Coach Kris Knoblauch told reporters, "Haven't spoken to our medical staff. I'll be seeing them in about 15 minutes, and I'll get their report," per Tracey Myers of NHL.com.

Nurse offered little in the way of fantasy impact in Game 2, posting zero shots, zero hits and just one block in his limited 4:20 of ice time. If the veteran blueliner can't go Thursday for Game 3, Cody Ceci figures to rejoin the lineup after serving as a healthy scratch Monday.