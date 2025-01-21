Head coach Kris Knoblauch relayed Monday that it will be at least a week before Klingberg (hip) makes his 2024-25 debut, Ryan Rishaug of TSN reports.

With Knoblauch's timeline in mind, Klingberg may be an option for a divisional matchup against the Kraken on Jan. 27. The 32-year-old Klingberg signed a one-year contract with Edmonton on Friday. The right-shot blueliner last suited up in the NHL on Nov. 11, 2023. Klingberg should factor into the Oilers' No. 2 power-play unit as soon as he regains his footing.