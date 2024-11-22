Skinner gave up five goals on 26 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

While this was just his second regulation loss in November, this was Skinner's worst outing of the month. The 26-year-old has not put together consistent performances and has yet to win more than two games in a row this season. He's now at a 6-6-2 record with a 3.33 GAA and an .876 save percentage over 14 appearances. Skinner's shaky play in goal could lead to more opportunities for Calvin Pickard moving forward, though he has been just slightly better in his eight games (2.44 GAA, .893 save percentage).