Lundell registered an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 4-1 win over Utah.

Lundell has a goal and three assists over his last five contests. Going back to Dec. 16, the third-line center has racked up eight points over 11 outings. He doesn't always get involved on offense, but he's managed to sustain decent production even with the Panthers' forward group nearly fully healthy. Lundell has a total of nine goals, 18 assists, 86 shots on net, 64 hits, 32 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating through 41 appearances.