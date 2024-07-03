Lundell signed a six-year contract with the Panthers on Wednesday. The deal comes with a $5 million annual cap hit, giving it a total value of $30 million, per Chris Johnston of The Athletic.

Lundell was a restricted free agent after completing his entry-level contract. He had 13 goals and 35 points across 78 regular-season contests in 2023-24 and stepped up in the playoffs with three goals and 17 points in 24 outings. His strong postseason performance provided a window into what the 22-year-old is capable of. Making a six-year commitment to Lundell is something of a risk, given that he hasn't reached the 20-goal or 45-point mark in a single campaign, but if Lundell develops as hoped, then this could be a steal for the Panthers. The Finnish forward is set to enter the 2024-25 campaign in a middle-six role.