Lundell provided a goal and an assist Friday in a 6-3 win over the Hurricanes.

Lundell returned to the lineup Friday after a brief one-game absence due to a facial injury. The Finnish forward registered the primary helper on Jesper Boqvist's fourth marker of the season in the opening frame, and Lundell netted a shorthanded goal at 9:08 of the third period to give Florida a 5-3 lead. Lundell produced just two points over his first nine games of November, but he's picked up the pace lately with two multi-point performances over his last three games. The 23-year-old is up to eight goals, 10 assists and a minus-1 rating through 23 contests.