Luostarinen logged an assist and two hits in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the Maple Leafs.

Luostarinen snapped his nine-game point drought with the helper on Mackie Samoskevich's first-period tally. The 26-year-old Luostarinen has mostly played on the third line since the Panthers weathered some early injury absences in October. The Finn has eight points, 27 shots on net, 46 hits, 17 blocked shots and an even plus-minus rating through 23 contests, but he'll need to prove himself steadier on offense to be an option in more fantasy formats.