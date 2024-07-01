Reinhart's eight-year contract extension, which was agreed upon Sunday, will carry an overall value of $69 million, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

Reinhart and the Panthers got this deal done just ahead of Sunday's deadline to allow him to secure that eighth season. Fresh off a Stanley Cup championship, the 28-year-old winger has played in all 82 regular-season games in the last two years -- including setting new career highs with goals (57) and points (94) during the 2023-24 campaign. Reinhart should be able to maintain elite-level production heading into the upcoming season, especially in his first-line, No. 1 power-play roles.