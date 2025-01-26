Reinhart scored a goal on two shots in Saturday's 7-2 win over the Sharks.
Reinhart had the last goal of the game at 16:25 of the second period. The winger has not slowed down much in January with seven goals over his last nine outings, but he doesn't have an assist in that span. The 29-year-old is up to 29 goals, 53 points, 131 shots on net, 60 hits, 39 blocked shots and a plus-9 rating through 50 appearances. If he can sustain his offense, he'll finish north of a point-per-game for the third time in four years.
More News
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Lights lamp Tuesday•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Big night on special teams•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Nets two goals Saturday•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Ends goal drought on power play•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Contributes helper Friday•
-
Panthers' Sam Reinhart: Nets two goals Sunday•