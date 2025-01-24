Nedeljkovic stopped 29 of 33 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Ducks. The fifth goal was an empty-netter.

Nedeljkovic allowed a pair of goals in the first and third periods, but the Penguins' offense didn't put up much of a fight. This was just his second loss in his last five games, a span in which he's allowed 15 goals. The 29-year-old's performance has ran the gamut lately, which may make him a frustrating goalie to roster in fantasy. He's 9-8-4 with a 3.26 GAA and an .893 save percentage over 22 appearances. The Penguins' road trip continues Saturday in Seattle.