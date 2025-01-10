Rust had a goal, two assists, two PIM, two shots on goal, a hit, three blocked shots and a plus-1 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

Rust recorded at least three points in a single game for the fourth time this season. He's cracked the scoresheet three times over his last four contests, tallying one goal and four assists in that stretch. Rust remains productive even if he's been inconsistent in recent weeks, and he has 11 points in his last 10 games despite not registering a single point five times in that stretch.