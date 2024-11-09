Rust posted an assist, five shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Friday's 4-2 win over the Capitals.

Rust's return from a five-game absence due to a lower-body injury didn't create immediate waves in the Penguins' lineup. He started the game on the second line, but head coach Mike Sullivan did play with his combinations during the contest. Rust is up to five points, 29 shots on net, nine hits, six blocked shots and a minus-5 rating through nine outings this season. He's already had two injury absences, so staying healthy will be paramount to his productivity the rest of the way.