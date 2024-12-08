Rust scored a goal on three shots, dished a power-play assist, added two PIM and logged two hits in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

Rust tallied in the first period and then set up Michael Bunting's goal in the third, which was the game-winner. Over the last six games, Rust has four goals and three assists, though his helper Saturday was his first power-play point in that span. The veteran winger is up to nine tallies, 15 points (four on the power play), 61 shots, 23 hits, eight PIM and a minus-13 rating over 22 appearances in a top-six role.