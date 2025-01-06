Karlsson scored a goal on two shots, dished an assist and blocked two shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Hurricanes.

Karlsson set up a Michael Bunting goal in the first period and tied the game at 3-3 with his own tally in the third. This was Karlsson's third multi-point effort over his last nine games, a span in which he's collected two goals and seven assists. For the season, the star defenseman has 28 points, 100 shots on net, 54 blocked shots and a minus-7 rating over 41 outings. Despite a dip in goal-scoring, he's on pace to exactly match his 56-point output from 2023-24.