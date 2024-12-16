Pettersson (lower body) was labeled week-to-week by head coach Mike Sullivan on Monday, Wes Crosby of NHL.com reports.

Pettersson has been one of the Penguins' most reliable shutdown defensemen this season, so his absence could be a significant blow to a team that has been performing better of late. Offensively, the 28-year-old Pettersson is somewhat limited, though he has delivered two goals and 11 helpers through 32 games this year. Youngster Owen Pickering figures to see an increase in ice time while Pettersson is on the shelf.