Pettersson notched an assist, two hits and four blocked shots in Wednesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Flames.

Pettersson played alongside Quinn Hughes at even strength in this contest. The 28-year-old Pettersson has a helper in back-to-back games and three assists over six outings in March. For the season, the shutdown defenseman is at 21 points, 57 shots on net, 69 hits, 108 blocked shots and a minus-3 rating over 61 appearances between the Canucks and the Penguins.