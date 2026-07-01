Rangers' Marcus Pettersson: Heading to Broadway

Pettersson was traded to the Rangers from the Canucks on Wednesday in exchange for a conditional 2030 first-round pick, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

The pick is a top-10 protected selection. Pettersson should occupy a similar role with the Rangers as he saw with the Canucks, likely playing second-pairing minutes and some time on the penalty kill. He had 18 points, 66 shots on net, 79 hits, 136 blocked shots, 60 PIM and a minus-19 rating over 82 contests on the bottom-dwelling Canucks last year.