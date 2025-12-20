Pettersson logged an assist, three shots on goal and three blocked shots in Friday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Pettersson has averaged 23:54 of ice time since the Quinn Hughes trade, compared to 20:28 per game before the deal went down. Pettersson has taken over the vacancy on the top pairing at even strength, though he's not in the mix for power-play usage. He has just six points, 25 shots on net, 20 hits, 56 blocked shots, 33 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 34 appearances, so it's unlikely the 29-year-old blueliner will be a strong option in most fantasy formats.