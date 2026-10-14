Pettersson posted an assist, two blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Lightning.

Pettersson's helper Tuesday was his first point as a Ranger. He's filling the role he was acquired for -- a steady second-pairing shutdown defenseman. Through eight games, he's posted six shots on net, 11 hits, 14 blocked shots and a plus-5 rating while averaging 20:35 of ice time. Pettersson has displayed 30-point potential in the past, but offense is secondary to keeping opponents in check for the 30-year-old blueliner.