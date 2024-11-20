Pettersson notched an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Lightning.
Pettersson has three helpers over his last six contests. The 28-year-old blueliner is often capable of putting up offense that gets him right on the fringe of fantasy interest, with more value in formats that reward his non-scoring contributions. This season, he's racked up nine points, 21 shots on net, 19 PIM, 21 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 21 outings. Pettersson should continue to be a fixture in the Penguins' top four.
More News
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Puts up helper•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Posts assist Saturday•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Collects helper in shootout loss•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Picks up assist in win•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Goal, assist in win•
-
Penguins' Marcus Pettersson: Sets new career highs•