Pettersson notched an assist and three blocked shots in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime loss to Lightning.

Pettersson has three helpers over his last six contests. The 28-year-old blueliner is often capable of putting up offense that gets him right on the fringe of fantasy interest, with more value in formats that reward his non-scoring contributions. This season, he's racked up nine points, 21 shots on net, 19 PIM, 21 hits, 38 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating over 21 outings. Pettersson should continue to be a fixture in the Penguins' top four.