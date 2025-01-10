Pettersson notched two assists, five blocked shots and a plus-3 rating in Thursday's 5-3 win over the Oilers.

The helpers were Pettersson's first points in five games since he returned from a lower-body injury that cost him six contests. The 28-year-old defenseman has stepped right back into a top-four role, adding a plus-3 rating, five shots on net and eight blocked shots since his return. Overall, he has 15 points, 37 shots, 64 blocks, 39 hits and a minus-1 rating over 37 appearances. His scoring isn't great, but he offers decent category coverage for fantasy.