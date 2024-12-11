Bunting scored a goal on three shots and added two PIM in Tuesday's 6-2 loss to the Avalanche.

Bunting has three goals and three assists over his last five contests. The 29-year-old winger brought the Penguins within a goal Tuesday before the Avalanche pulled away again. While he's confined to a third-line role with power-play time, Bunting has been moderately productive with 13 points, 56 shots on net, 38 hits, 20 PIM and a minus-7 rating. He'll maintain decent value in deeper fantasy formats, but he'll be near a must-have forward if he gets back into the top six.