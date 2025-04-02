Bunting scored a goal in an 8-4 loss to the Blue Jackets on Tuesday.
Bunting has three points, including two goals, and 12 shots in his last five games. It's a small offensive blip in an otherwise mid season. Bunting could help short-term in a deep format, but don't overrate him.
More News
-
Predators' Michael Bunting: Opens scoring on power play•
-
Predators' Michael Bunting: Sparks comeback with PPG•
-
Predators' Michael Bunting: Activated from injured reserve•
-
Predators' Michael Bunting: Game-time call Friday•
-
Predators' Michael Bunting: Doubtful on weekend•
-
Predators' Michael Bunting: Heading to Nashville•