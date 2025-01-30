Acciari's point drought reached 16 games after he failed to get on the scoresheet in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over Utah.

Acciari has racked up 32 hits, 20 shots on net, 18 blocked shots and a minus-5 rating during the slump. The 33-year-old may face some pressure for fourth-line minutes for a while. Matt Nieto and Philip Tomasino were scratched Wednesday, while Bokondji Imama drew into the lineup and Blake Lizotte returned from an illness, bumping Acciari onto the wing. Acciari is valued for his physicality and his defense, and he has eight points, 56 shots on net, 112 hits, 63 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating through 53 appearances this season.