Sissons scored a goal on two shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Wild.

Sissons scored for the first time since Nov. 11 versus the Avalanche. His offense was ice-cold for most of the 21 games in between goals, but he's added two assists over his last four outings. The 31-year-old forward has five points, 36 shots on net, 47 hits, 39 blocked shots and a minus-16 rating over 37 appearances. Sissons plays a defensive game by nature, but he can put together a better second half of the campaign on offense if he gets a little puck luck.