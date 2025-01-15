Sissons logged an assist in Tuesday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Sissons helped out on Ryan O'Reilly's buzzer-beating empty-netter in the third period. With two goals and five assists over his last nine outings, Sissons has found a bit of a groove on offense. The defensive-minded forward is up to nine points, 40 shots on net, 54 hits, 44 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 42 contests. Sissons can chip in a little bit of everything, but there's no telling if he'll be able to keep up his recent success on offense.