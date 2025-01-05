Svechkov scored a goal on two shots, dished a power-play assist and added two PIM in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Flames.

Svechkov set up the first of Ryan O'Reilly's three goals in the game. Later on, Svechkov got to a loose puck after a faceoff and swatted it past Dustin Wolf for the Predators' third goal. This was Svechkov's first multi-point effort at the NHL level. The 21-year-old forward has earned four points, 14 shots on net, 11 hits and an even plus-minus rating over 11 outings this season. If he continues to play well in the absences of Thomas Novak (upper body), Cole Smith (lower body) and Zachary L'Heureux (suspension), Svechkov could stick around with the big club for a while, though likely in a bottom-six role.