McCarron scored a goal, added two hits and went plus-2 in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Oilers.

McCarron tipped in a goal from the high slot to open the scoring at 8:22 of the first period. The tally ended his six-game point drought, a span which included him sitting out twice as a healthy scratch. The 29-year-old forward has two goals, one assist, 12 shots on net, 30 hits, 23 PIM and a minus-9 rating through 15 appearances this season. He's a lock for bottom-six minutes when in the lineup, and that's unlikely to lead to enough offense to help fantasy managers.