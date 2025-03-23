McCarron provided an assist, fired two shots on goal and went plus-2 in Saturday's 5-2 win over the Maple Leafs.

McCarron put an end to a six-game point drought with his helper on Filip Forsberg's empty-netter in the third period. The 30-year-old McCarron saw 16:23 of ice time Saturday -- he's been above 15 minutes in six of 11 games in March. He won't add much on offense, as evidenced by his 11 points through 61 appearances, but the veteran forward has added 70 shots on net, 88 PIM, 122 hits and 48 blocked shots to provide some grit in a bottom-six role.