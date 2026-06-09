Wild's Michael McCarron: Staying in Minnesota

McCarron signed a six-year, $19.8 million contract with the Wild on Tuesday, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.

After being dealt from Nashville to Minnesota prior to the trade deadline in March, McCarron supplied three goals, five points, 23 shots, 40 hits, 17 blocks and a minus-1 rating while averaging 12:40 of ice time over 20 regular-season games. Now that the 31-year-old has some security in the form of a long-term deal, McCarron is set to be a staple in the Wild's bottom six going forward. The 6-foot-6 forward won't warrant much attention in the fantasy realm, but he should continue to be a steady source of hits if managers need help in that category.