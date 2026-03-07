Wild's Michael McCarron: Two points in team debut
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
McCarron scored a goal, dished an assist, added two PIM and doled out three hits in Friday's 4-2 win over the Golden Knights.
McCarron's first game with the Wild couldn't have gone much better. The 30-year-old was acquired from the Predators on Tuesday and slotted onto the fourth line in his Wild debut. That's likely where he'll stay moving forward, though he should still be a steady source of hits. He has earned six goals, 14 points, 87 shots on net, 168 hits, 60 blocked shots and 75 PIM over 60 appearances this season, matching his point total from 74 outings a year ago.
