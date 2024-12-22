O'Reilly provided an assist in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win over the Kings.

O'Reilly helped out on a Zachary L'Heureux goal in the first period. This was O'Reilly's second game in a row with a helper, and he has five points in as many contests since he returned from a lower-body injury. The center has been on the second line since he returned, as Steven Stamkos moved to the first line in O'Reilly's absence and has turned a corner for the Predators. O'Reilly is at seven goals, 12 assists, 51 shots on net, 28 blocked shots and a minus-13 rating through 31 appearances.