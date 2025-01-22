Edstrom produced an assist and three hits in Tuesday's 5-0 win over the Senators.

Edstrom ended a three-game dry spell with the helper. The 24-year-old set up a Matt Rempe tally in the third period. Edstrom has displayed limited offense in his first full campaign, picking up eight points to go with 37 shots on net, 87 hits, 25 PIM and a minus-5 rating over 47 contests. He is likely to remain in a bottom-six role and could have extremely limited ice time if the Rangers are playing in close games frequently.