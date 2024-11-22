Lafreniere scored a goal on five shots in Thursday's 3-2 loss to the Flames.

Lafreniere has three goals and two assists over his last six games. The winger got the Rangers on the board with a goal at 16:37 of the second period. For the season, he has eight tallies, seven helpers, 38 shots on net, 21 hits and a minus-4 rating over 18 appearances. He should continue to put up strong numbers in a second-line role, and he's currently on pace to surpass his 28-goal, 57-point regular season from 2023-24.