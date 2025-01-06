Berard collected a pair of helpers in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Blackhawks.

Berard recorded secondary assists on Filip Chytil's two markers in the win. This was Berard's first multi-point performance of his NHL career. The 22-year-old has accounted for three goals, four assists, eight PIM, 31 shots on net, nine blocked shots, 25 hits and a minus-7 rating through 17 appearances. Berard is unlikely to be much of a fantasy factor unless his 11:33 of average ice time increases over the course of the season.