Berard (upper body) practiced in a non-contact sweater Tuesday, Colin Stephenson of Newsday reports.

The Rangers don't play until Friday's matchup with Pittsburgh, so Berard could still be cleared for contact prior to that contest. In his four NHL games this year, the 22-year-old winger has managed one goal on nine shots, one assist and five hits while averaging 12:33 of ice time. If Berard can't play Friday, Jimmy Vesey looks set to take his spot in the lineup -- though Jonny Brodzinski should also be in contention.