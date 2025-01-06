Chytil found the back of the net twice on three shots and went plus-2 in 13:57 of ice time in Sunday's 6-2 win over Chicago.

Chytil gave the Rangers a 3-1 lead early in the middle frame, and he'd add an insurance marker at 8:36 of the third period. This was Chytil's second multi-goal outing of the campaign. The 25-year-old has picked up the pace lately -- he's riding a four-game point streak consisting of four goals and one assist. Chytil is occupying a middle-six role in addition to a spot on the No. 2 power-play unit, and through 32 appearances this season, the left-shot center has provided 10 goals, 17 points and a plus-8 rating.