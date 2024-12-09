Chytil scored a goal on two shots in Sunday's 7-5 loss to the Kraken.

Chytil scored his fifth goal of the season at 2:50 of the second period to give New York a 2-1 lead. It was the 25-year-old's first marker since Oct. 29. Chytil has a lengthy injury history, and he's yet to play a full 82-game season in his eight-year NHL career. That makes Chytil a risky option to rely on for consistent production, especially when considering his third-line role. The 6-foot-2 center has garnered five goals, five assists and a plus-9 rating through 19 appearances.