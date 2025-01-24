Chytil had a goal and an assist in a 6-1 win over Philadelphia on Thursday.

Chytil's third-period deflection put the Rangers up 4-1. It snapped a six-game goal drought (one assist). Rumors continue to swirl about being included in a possible trade for J.T. Miller, but nothing has come from it. Chytil's value would go up should that occur, as he'd go from being a 3C to a 2C and have a lot more opportunity. Right now, his 11 goals, nine assists and 85 shots in 39 games makes him wire-worthy in redraft formats.