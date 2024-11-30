Quick stopped 25 of 28 shots in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.

Quick, aided by New York's three power-play goals, helped the Rangers snap a five-game losing streak. It was career win number 398 for Quick, who came off a 6-2 shellacking by Edmonton a week ago. Other than that stinker, he's been stout guarding the net, including a pair of shutouts. The 38-year-old netminder has a 2.03 goals-against average and .936 save percentage in seven outings (six starts). The Rangers next play Monday at home against New Jersey.