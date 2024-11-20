Brodzinski registered an assist and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Canucks.

Brodzinski has played the last two contests, filling in for Filip Chytil (upper body), after a five-game stint in the press box. The 31-year-old Brodzinski is unlikely to see anything more than bottom-six minutes -- he's played on the third line in the last two games as head coach Peter Laviolette has elected to keep his fourth line intact. Brodzinski has three points, 10 shots on net and a plus-5 rating over nine appearances, and he could be a healthy scratch again once Chytil gets the all-clear to return to the lineup.